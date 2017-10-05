Rockets hold homecoming pep rally for students, alums

It's homecoming week at the University of Toledo and there is a lot of hype on campus for students and alumni.

On Thursday, the Rockets held a pep rally to hype up their crowd for Saturday's game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Coach Jason Candle, along with several players, were on hand to boost support for the team and for the other homecoming activities.

"We just hope to have as many of the UT students out here for the even," Director of Programs Lily Kilpatrick said. "Our expectations is that everybody will enjoy it. Along with it being homecoming, it's 100 years of Rocket football!"

There were several activities including free food and swag and even a mechanical surfboard ride.

