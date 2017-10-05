Health Dept. holds clinic to provide vaccinations for kids, teens

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department held their 'Shots for Tots and Teens' clinic Thursday.

For many school districts in the area, students who are not up to date on their shots are sent home.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says if kids are not up to date on their vaccinations, it can be detrimental to both themselves and those they come in contact with.

"When kids are properly vaccinated, when people are properly vaccinated because then you have less likely the spread of disease," Zgodzinski said. "What are those diseases? There's a number of them: Chicken pox, measles, mumps, rubella - all of those diseases that we've talked about for ages."

The vaccinations cost $21.25 per child.

There will also be a clinic on Friday at the downtown clinic on Erie Street from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.