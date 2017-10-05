Deets Barbecue opens third Toledo location

Deets Barbecue opened a new location Thursday in west Toledo.

It is third location for the restaurant in the city.

There were several customers who waited in line some of their favorite dishes.

There were freebies and live music for the customers who showed up early to the new location.

A new location of Toledo's own Deets Barbecue draws in a large crowd.

"We just kind of cross our fingers and woke up really early this morning debating if we would see people or not," owner Trevor Deeter said. "I got here about 7:30 and there was already three people sitting outside. So it was pretty exciting."

Deeter says they plan to continue to expand their reach and customer base in the future.

