Tropical Storm Nate is the latest system to be named in this busy Hurricane Season, and it too has it's sights set for the United States.





It looks just like an area with scattered clouds, but this is actually the young Tropical Storm Nate. This unorganized system has time to develop as it sets it track north.

From now through Friday night, Nate will continue north toward Cancun, Mexico before it makes contact with the United States.





Into Saturday morning this system will continue into the Gulf of Mexico. The warm ocean waters will allow Nate to likely strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane before making US landfall any where between New Orleans, Louisiana and Destin, Florida on Sunday morning. To track the storm, use your Tropical layer on your First Alert Weather App.