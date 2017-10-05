TOLEDO, OH (Press release) - The season of giving is upon us once again. Starting October 5th, Hollywood Casino is partnering up with WTOL & SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio for the Hollywood Gives Food Drive. Hollywood Casino is encouraging guests to bring their non-perishable goods to the casino every Thursday in October & November from NOON-9PM and in exchange they will receive an opportunity to win between $5 and $5,000 Free SlotPlay®. Every Saturday, guests can drop off canned good or non-perishables at Epic Buffet to be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free buffets for a year! In the true nature of giving, Hollywood Casino is challenging the people of Toledo to beat last year’s record of 7,800 and hit a total of 10,000 pounds of canned goods!

Hollywood Casino is starting up a new program on the casino floor this October. Starting on the 5th of October, an entry box will be located near the parking garage exit of the casino where guests can drop their unwanted Tito slot tickets and the money will then be donated to the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio.

In efforts to continue year-round giving and participation in the community, Hollywood Casino Toledo has been working with Promedica for over four and half years with the food reclamation program. Hollywood Toledo was the test property for Promedica to initiate this program. They receive freshly cooked food off of the buffet that would most likely be disposed at the end of lunch and dinner service each day. For the duration of the program over 150,000 pounds of food has been reclaimed. Promedica staff closely manages the process of checking food temperatures, cooling or chilling food, and properly packaging and labeling to ensure safety. Promedica & Hollywood Casino Toledo help create meals for thousands of unfortunate individuals each year. This is a great way for Hollywood Toledo to give back to the community and make real impact on feeding the homeless and less fortunate.

All donations at the end of the food drive will be sent to SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. It is estimated that almost 2,000,000 million people go hungry in the state of Ohio. Hollywood Casino is happy to help as many of those people as possible by partnering with SeaGate Food Bank and WTOL. Of course, none of this would be possible without the help of the residents in the city of Toledo, the state of Ohio, and surrounding states in a collective effort to help those that go hungry every day.