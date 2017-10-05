TPD searching for person of interest in ProMedica HQ felony thef - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for person of interest in ProMedica HQ felony theft

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a woman in connection with a theft at ProMedica Headquarters in downtown Toledo.

Police say the woman is a person of interest in the felony theft. 

Police say she may be walking in the downtown area. 

Anyone that sees her or has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

