Toledo police are seeing an alarming trend with an illegal drug being sold on Toledo streets.

Toledo police arrest five men after receiving a call about one of them threatening another person.

TPD confiscate 3 guns, take 5 men into custody after threat reports

Police say the woman was in a vehicle somewhere on Euclid Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male.

Woman suffers gunshot wound after man fires into her vehicle

The FBI and Toledo police say the man was arrested after being found with nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine and 13 firearms, including an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.

Police say the woman is a person of interest in a felony theft at ProMedica Headquarters.

TPD searching for person of interest in ProMedica HQ felony theft

Toledo police are looking for a woman in connection with a theft at ProMedica Headquarters in downtown Toledo.

Police say the woman is a person of interest in the felony theft.

Police say she may be walking in the downtown area.

Anyone that sees her or has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

