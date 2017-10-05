Get flu shots at Monroe Co. Health Department - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get flu shots at Monroe Co. Health Department

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Health Department is now offering flu vaccines. 

The shots are being offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the health department office.

Below are the different types of shots you can get and their prices:

  • Flu shot - $35
  • High-dose flu shot - $55
  • Pneumonia vaccine - $105

You must make an appointment to receive your shot. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly