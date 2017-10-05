Toledo man indicted on drug, weapon charges

Toledo police are seeing an alarming trend with an illegal drug being sold on Toledo streets.

A Toledo man is indicted after being arrested with drugs and firearms.

The FBI and Toledo police say 46-year-old Markein Cargill was arrested after being found with nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine and 13 firearms, including an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.

Police say Cargill was prohibited for having firearms after being convicted of previous felonies involving crack heroin and cocaine.

Police say Cargill also intended to distribute the 10 grams of crack cocaine.

Cargill is being charged with one count each of possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony, possessing an unregistered short-barreled shotgun, possessing with intent to distribute crack cocaine and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense.

Police say that if he is convicted, his sentence will be determined after reviewing factors unique to the case, like Cargill's prior criminal record.

