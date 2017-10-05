Woman suffers gunshot wound after man fires into her vehicle - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman suffers gunshot wound after man fires into her vehicle

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say one woman had to go to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound while sitting in a vehicle.

Police say the woman was in a vehicle somewhere on Euclid Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male. 

The woman told police the man pulled out a firearm and shot one time into the vehicle.

Police say the shot hit the woman, causing her to seek medical attention.

Her wound is non-life threatening. 

The incident is under investigation. 

