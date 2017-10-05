Toledo pastor arrested on federal charge - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo pastor arrested on federal charge

By Andrew Kinsey, Anchor
Kenneth Butler (Source: TPD) Kenneth Butler (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo pastor is now in jail and facing a federal charge.

Officials say 37-year-old Kenneth Butler is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Officials say Butler is the pastor of Kingdom Encounter Family Worship Center on Secor Road. 

Butler is a self-proclaimed prophet, according to his Facebook page.

He will likely face a judge on Thursday. 

It is unclear at this time what he is being charged with. 

We'll keep you updated on more information as it becomes available. 

