Toledo pastor arrested, charged with sex trafficking

A Toledo pastor is now in jail and facing a federal charge.

Officials say 37-year-old Kenneth Butler is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Officials say Butler is the pastor of Kingdom Encounter Family Worship Center on Secor Road.

Butler is a self-proclaimed prophet, according to his Facebook page.

He will likely face a judge on Thursday.

Butler is being charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

We'll keep you updated on more information as it becomes available.

