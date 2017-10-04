Toledo woman gets new home - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman gets new home

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo family's life was changed Wednesday morning.

The Williams family was given a new home by Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning. They have been teaming up to build a new home every year since 2003.

For the Williams' home, work started back in June. Volunteers worked on painting, siding and installation of windows and doors. But the Williams family had to put in some work too.

"She has completed alongside many volunteers of Owens Corning all the work and hours necessary to turn this spot into her home," said Michael McIntyre with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. 

"It is absolutely amazing to see the looks on their faces and to know they're going to be in a stable home, going to a great school. It's so heartwarming and it's absolutely one of my favorite things I get to do as an Owens Corning employee," said Ann Malak, the Owens Corning Community Relations Lead. 

Anyone interested in learning more about the program you can do so here.  

