Sylvania woman explains her near encounter of the Las Vegas mass - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania woman explains her near encounter of the Las Vegas mass shooting

The tragedy that took place in Las Vegas has affected many Toledoans directly, including Deb Kriner from Sylvania.

She's been to Vegas many times and is a nurse by profession.

About a half hour before the shooting started, Deb and a friend left the concert early by cab and went to the Flamingo for a bit. They then walked back to their hotel.

As they were walking they saw several police cars heading down the strip. Then ambulances and then more. They had no idea what was happening but they knew it was something big.

"When we went back to our room, my friend, she turned on the T.V. and then she said 'Oh my goodness, there's been a shooting.' And I said 'Where?' and she says 'Where we were just at,'" explained Deb. 

Deb travels a lot and this wasn't her first time being near such a scary and tragic moment.

She and her grandson were in France July 1016 when a truck tore thru the crowd killing 84 and injuring others.  

