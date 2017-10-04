Toledo mayoral candidates discuss the city's budget moving forward

After learning that city leaders didn't know about the $9 million in the Capital Improvement Fund, we're learning that community development block grant dollars not being spent where they're supposed to.

Toledo Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz said these CDBG dollars bring bigger issues with the budget to light.

He believes it's his experience as the Lucas County Treasurer that makes him ready to overhaul a budget like this. And make every penny count where it is supposed to.

"Shrinking budgets from Washington, shrinking budgets from Columbus, it makes the way we treat our tax money locally all the more important," said Kapszukiewicz.

Current Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said these issues aren't a result of her administration. That's why she's having the state auditor come review the books for the first time in more than 30 years.

"What I inherited was some practices that resulted in funds being misaligned, placed in wrong categories so to speak," said Hicks-Hudson.

Both candidates know this is an area of focus moving forward.

"Looking at ordinances passed by council making sure every dollar is put in the right place, so that's what we found, and that's what we fixed and we are going to continue to do that," said Hicks-Hudson.

"These problems have been going on for years, and if we don't vote for change in November, those problems are probably going to continue," said Kapszukiewicz

Hicks-Hudson added that they are searching across the country for a new finance director right now, after George Sarantou resigned in August following budget concerns.

