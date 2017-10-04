Hurricane Season Not Over Yet

Tropical Depression 16 is showing a well-defined circulation today in Central America off the coast of Nicaragua. This depression could become Tropical Storm Nate, then possibly Hurricane Nate by the weekend.

The depression is moving slowly northwestward and is expected to continue this motion over the next 48-60 hours.

This movement will cause interaction with land in Nicaragua and Honduras, then possibly along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Heavy rains in these locations will threaten severe flash flooding.

The latest prediction from the National Hurricane Center indicates possible landfall in the southeast United States as early as Sunday morning. Though not expected to be as powerful as previous hurricanes this season, Nate must be watched closely by interests from New Orleans to Tampa Bay.

Robert Shiels WTOL