Rocks thrown at car near UT shatter windshield, dent roof

The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Zoo family just got a little bigger. The Zoo is now home to three female cougar cubs who were orphaned by human-wildlife conflict.More >>
The Toledo Zoo family just got a little bigger. The Zoo is now home to three female cougar cubs who were orphaned by human-wildlife conflict.More >>
Well it happened again this time the victims were a family in from Clyde visiting their son at The University of Toledo.More >>
Well it happened again this time the victims were a family in from Clyde visiting their son at The University of Toledo.More >>
Officials say Kenneth Butler is the pastor of Kingdom Encounter Family Worship Center on Secor Road.More >>
Officials say Kenneth Butler is the pastor of Kingdom Encounter Family Worship Center on Secor Road.More >>
Community leaders are urging you to be alert of your elderly neighbors. It happens more than you would think. Senior citizens fall and can't get up,More >>
Community leaders are urging you to be alert of your elderly neighbors. It happens more than you would think. Senior citizens fall and can't get up,More >>