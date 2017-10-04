Rocks thrown at car near UT shatter windshield, dent roof

Tanner Davenport is a freshman at the University of Toledo and his parents were visiting for parent weekend at the university this past weekend.

They were headed to a football game and while driving on Secor Road under a bridge, when they became the victims of a crime

"I was in the front seat on my phone and i heard two loud bangs and i looked up and saw two holes in our window and i was in shock my dad was driving so he pulled over and we tried to figure out what happened," said Tanner.

They found a rock. One of several that shattered their windshield and dented the roof.

The family believes it was a bunch of kids who collected loose rocks and took an opportunity to launch them at their car from the space in the fence.

Its a crime police say is tough to prevent and usually hard to solve.

"it was just disrespectful and they wouldn't like it to happen to them so why do it to someone else," said Tanner.

