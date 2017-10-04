St. John's Jesuit offers unique organization

St. John's Jesuit has a unique organization offered to their students to participate in. It's their pallbearer society.

Members of the group provide pallbearers to Urbanski Funeral Homes for people who do not have family to carry them to their final resting place.

Their service is also provided for homeless individuals who are in the same situation.

The society helped lay some people to rest with a graveside service Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery,

"We need to respect people no matter what their economic background and so this is an extension of that. We're honoring the people that we serve weekly by also burying people who may not have the means to be buried and the loved ones to be there with them," said Phil Skeldon with St. John's Jesuit.

The society started three years ago to honor a former maintenance worker form the school.

