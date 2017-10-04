Continental Structural Plastics to hire over 100 on all shifts

Continental Structural Plastics located in North Baltimore held a job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair comes after upgrading operations and creating additional jobs.

Positions that the company is seeking to fill are for production associates, which include press operators, trimmers, finishers, utility and maintenance.

Anyone interested in applying can also go to another job they're hosting on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the site.

The facility currently needs to add approximately 100 workers on all shifts

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.