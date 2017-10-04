Boat goes missing, later found with damages

A boat from the Toledo Sailing Club went missing Tuesday.

The boat's owner said he went to get the boat and it was in the slip. However he found the boat a short time later.

It was tied to a public ramp with some damages.

The sail club management said incidents like those happen all the time and there hasn't been much they can do to stop it.

