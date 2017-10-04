Colorful Toledo judge lead to the creation of Municipal Court 100 years ago

The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Anyone interested in applying can also go to another job they're hosting on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the site.More >>
The Toledo Sail Club's management said incidents like those happen all the time and there hasn't been much they can do to stop it.More >>
This week, the Toledo Municipal Court is celebrating 100 years of operation.
Prior to the creation of a Municipal Court system, Toledo, like many cities, had for years used what was called a "Police Court". In Toledo, that court was synonymous with one man: Judge James Austin.More >>
This week, the Toledo Municipal Court is celebrating 100 years of operation.
With the cost of a four year college degree in the tens of thousands of dollars, Penta students had a conversation with Husted about why career technical programs are so valuable.More >>
