Secretary of State visits Penta Career Center

Ohio Secretary of State John Husted visited the Penta Career Center Wednesday to learn more about the school's workforce training efforts.

With the cost of a four year college degree in the tens of thousands of dollars, Penta students had a conversation with Husted about why career technical programs are so valuable.

Secretary Husted spoke with educators, students and representatives of local manufacturing, construction and technology businesses on how Penta Career Center is providing real-world opportunities to prepare the students for their future.

Secretary Husted said the more important thing to do is to make sure students know what opportunities are out there for them, and that parents and teachers understand there are more options out there besides a four-year degree.

