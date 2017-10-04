Habitat for Humanity, Owens Corning builds home for Toledo family

Two local organizations are changing the lives of one Toledo family.

The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity with Owens Corning presented Brianna Williams and her family with a new Habitat home.

Volunteer work on the Williams' home began in June and included painting, siding and installing windows and doors.

"Brianna, alongside many volunteers of Owens Corning, has completed all the work and hours necessary to turn this spot into her home," said Michael McIntyre of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

"It is absolutely amazing to see the looks on their faces and to know they're going to be in a stable home, going to a great school. It's so heartwarming and it's absolutely one of my favorite things I get to do as an Owens Corning employee," said Ann Malak, community relations lead for Owens Corning.

Habitat for Humanity have been building a new home every year since 2003.

