Community organizations create anti-domestic violence campaign

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In honor of this, multiple organizations throughout Toledo are trying to put an end to domestic violence and sexual assault in our community.

The Lucas County Domestic Violence Task Force, along with multiple community partners, launched the "No More" community awareness campaign.

"No More" is designed to bring attention to domestic violence and sexual assault through prevention and education.

"The end goal for this campaign is that there will be no deaths in this community and ultimately eradicate domestic violence and sexual assault," said Lisa McDuffie, president and CEO of YWCA of Northwest Ohio.

The month-long campaign seeks to not only link victims to community resources, but also to call on bystanders to end the excuses and lack of action.

