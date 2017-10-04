Celebrate National Taco Day with deals at area restaurants

October 4 is deemed National Taco Day, a day that most of us can get on board with celebrating.

There is even a website dedicated to this special day, saying that Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos in 2016.

According to the website, that makes up 490,000 miles of tacos, or 775 million pounds of tacos. These numbers could take you to the moon and back, or equal the weight of two Empire State Buildings, respectively.

According to USA Today, some restaurants in our area are celebrating National Taco Day with some deals you won't want to miss:

Taco Bell - the chain is offering four tacos - Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco - for $5 in their "National Taco Day gift set." The tacos come wrapped in limited-edition wrapping and box.

Applebee's: Applebee's offers their Dollarita, or $1 margaritas. This deal will be offered all month long as part of their Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop - enjoy $1 tacos all day at most locations, including breakfast taco.

Hot Head Burritos - buy two tacos, get one free at all locations. You can receive this deal at the restaurant or by entering the code buy2tacos if ordering online.

Be sure to check any local restaurants' Facebook and Twitter pages to see if they are also giving out any special deals.

Now get out there and enjoy those tacos!

