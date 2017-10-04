Man accused of running over woman with car appears in court

A man accused of running down the mother of his child appears in court Wednesday.

Police say in September, Dontae Johnson and his child's mother started fighting.

The woman was able to get away from Johnson during the altercation, but police say Johnson got into a car and ran her over moments later.

Johnson is charged with felonious assault.

