Elderly woman found after lying on bathroom floor for 2 days

Police were called to a home on the 1900 block of Clinton Street for a safety check on Monday.

The family of the elderly woman who lived there had not heard from here in awhile and was concerned about her well-being.

The woman is in her 80s and suffers from dementia.

Police arrived to the home and found both Sunday and Monday's newspapers sitting outside.

Per request of the family, police kicked down the door of the home and found the woman lying on the bathroom floor.

Police say she was alive, but in poor condition.

The woman told police that she had fallen on Saturday night and was not able to call for help.

She was taken to Toledo Hospital for dehydration and is expected to make a full recovery.

