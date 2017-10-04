Inmate found dead in Lucas County jail

An inmate awaiting a murder trial was found dead in her cell at the Lucas County Jail Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they found no visible injuries on Dewanna James, and it is unclear at this time what caused her death.

James was arrested in June for the stabbing death of Paul Napier in November.

Police say James got into an argument with Napier, which led up to the stabbing.

Napier died a few months after the stabbing.

