ODOT hiring seasonal workers as winter approaches

ODOT District 2 is looking to hire seasonal positions as the winter season moves in.

They plan to hire about 33 people across eight counties, from Williams to Ottawa, with most of those positions being snowplow drivers.

“Their main responsibility is maintaining state and federal routes during storm and ice storms. We have the traditional salt and snowplow trucks and we also have brine semi trucks. During off-time or mild seasons, they’ll also help with garage work duties,” said Rebecca Dangelo, the public information officer for ODOT District 2.

The hiring process began in the middle of September, but there is a big push in the month of October to get the bulk of the hiring done.

Those interested in applying need a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), which is standard for operating vehicles or trucks with those capabilities.

According to law, drivers must possess a commercial driver’s license to drive certain types of commercial motor vehicles in the US.

"The seasonal positions allow people to get their foot in the door and see if they would like working for ODOT. On the other side of that, a lot of our permanent positions are filled from our seasonal workers," said Dangelo.

Those interested in applying for an ODOT seasonal position can click here.

To apply for a CDL, visit here.

