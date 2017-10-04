TPD confiscate 3 guns, take 5 men into custody after threat repo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD confiscate 3 guns, take 5 men into custody after threat reports

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrest five men after receiving a call about one of them threatening another person Wednesday morning. 

Police say they received a call from someone reporting a threat made against them by someone they knew. That person gave police a description of the person who made the threat, as well as their vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle on Clayton and Summit Streets and made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. 

Police took the five men inside the vehicle into custody for questioning.

Police also confiscated three guns that were found inside the car. 

