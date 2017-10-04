Sylvania Twp. family escapes house fire

Crews were on the scene of house fire in Sylvania Township Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 5000 block of Kearsdale Road around 3:30 a.m.

The family in the home was able to get out safely.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

The fire chief says people should avoid the area for another two hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.