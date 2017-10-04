Elderly man accused of murder enters Alford plea

A 77-year-old accused of murdering a man after an argument entered an Alford plea on Tuesday.

Gordon Hutson entered the plea to the less serious charge of reckless homicide for the death of 29-year-old Joel Brown Jr. in March.

Hutson claims he shot Brown in self defense, and had since been indicted for murder.

Hutson entered the Alford plea on the second day of his trial.

Hutson is now out on bond and is wearing an electronic monitor.

He will be sentenced on October 25.

Hutson faces up to three years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.