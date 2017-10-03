Toledo City Council approves ODOT DiSalle Bridge project

The DiSalle Bridge is a bridge Toledoans may drive on every day. It goes over the Maumee River and connects Lucas and Wood counties.

For years there have been talks about replacing it and finally action is being taken which could impact drivers's commute, especially for those getting to and from downtown.

Toledo City Council approved ODOT to move forward with the project which includes demolishing nine homes and two building.s

The main concern currently is the deteriorating pavement on the bridge along with sight distance.

The project would also include redoing ramps onto and off of I-75 and that is where the South Avenue interchange comes into play. City council member had no problem passing this because they said it allows much needed improvements to that vital area.

"It's one of our gateways so it has to be looked at as not only what's important to the citizens who reside here, but the traffic that's moving south to north, north to south. I think especially that entrance ramp heading north is very tight so it's not only an aesthetic improvement but it's a safety improvement," said Councilman Tom Waniewski.

One of the other items on the agenda was a request to declare Lake Erie impaired.

City council moved that to a committee as a whole hearing in two. weeks. Many have said they need more time to make sure they know what this would mean for Toledo.