UTPD has tight security plan for homecoming weekend - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTPD has tight security plan for homecoming weekend

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

With the big homecoming weekend coming up for the University of Toledo, campus police say they are prepared for keeping alumni, students and others safe with their already tight security plan. 

The parking in front of Rocket Hall on campus will be filled with tailgates with hundreds of people. The Glass Bowl stadium will be filled with thousands as well.

In the wake of the tragic Las Vegas shooting, UTPD Chief Police Jeff Newton is reminded to be prepared for the worst everyday, especially leading up to UT's homecoming.

"You have to have a quick response to those active shooter situations," said Newton.  

However the images of the Vegas shooting have not influenced how security will run  for UT's homecoming weekend. The huge crowds of students, alumni and fans always require a tight security plan.

"UT home football games are the biggest sporting event in northwest Ohio, so we take it very seriously. We have a comprehensive security plan so we look at all details. No stone is left unturned and with this being homecoming we will be geared up for it," explained Newton. 

It's all hands on deck, from the the Parade route, parking lots and stadium. University Police are teamed up with members of Toledo police and a security company.  

Security briefings have been ongoing to ensure everyone knows their jobs and that on game day, besides officers being on ground, officers will also rely on views form security cameras to monitor the crowd.  

 Newton adds that they can't do their job without those who plan to attend and that if they see something suspicious, they are urged to call 9-1-1.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • UTPD has tight security plan for homecoming weekend

    UTPD has tight security plan for homecoming weekend

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-10-03 22:17:16 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The images of the Vegas shooting have not influenced how security will run  for UT's homecoming weekend. The huge crowds of students, alumni and fans always require a tight security plan.

    More >>

    The images of the Vegas shooting have not influenced how security will run  for UT's homecoming weekend. The huge crowds of students, alumni and fans always require a tight security plan.

    More >>

  • Dry Stretch may end Wednesday

    Dry Stretch may end Wednesday

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-10-03 22:11:58 GMT
    There has been very little to no rain for around 2 weeks.  That may be about to change with a chance of rain from Wednesday through Saturday.  The best chances of rain this week will come on Friday and Saturday. A few scattered showers are likely Wednesday and may begin as early as mid-morning. You may need the umbrella at lunch time.  There is a chance of light showers in Toledo. Scattered showers will become more likely through the afternoon, especially a...More >>
    There has been very little to no rain for around 2 weeks.  That may be about to change with a chance of rain from Wednesday through Saturday.  The best chances of rain this week will come on Friday and Saturday. A few scattered showers are likely Wednesday and may begin as early as mid-morning. You may need the umbrella at lunch time.  There is a chance of light showers in Toledo. Scattered showers will become more likely through the afternoon, especially a...More >>

  • Bowling Green city leaders say levy flier spreading false information

    Bowling Green city leaders say levy flier spreading false information

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:56:18 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Residents in Bowling Green have a big decision to make in November regarding a ballot issue to build a new school building and renovate the high school. 

    More >>

    Residents in Bowling Green have a big decision to make in November regarding a ballot issue to build a new school building and renovate the high school. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly