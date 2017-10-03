UTPD has tight security plan for homecoming weekend

With the big homecoming weekend coming up for the University of Toledo, campus police say they are prepared for keeping alumni, students and others safe with their already tight security plan.

The parking in front of Rocket Hall on campus will be filled with tailgates with hundreds of people. The Glass Bowl stadium will be filled with thousands as well.

In the wake of the tragic Las Vegas shooting, UTPD Chief Police Jeff Newton is reminded to be prepared for the worst everyday, especially leading up to UT's homecoming.

"You have to have a quick response to those active shooter situations," said Newton.

However the images of the Vegas shooting have not influenced how security will run for UT's homecoming weekend. The huge crowds of students, alumni and fans always require a tight security plan.

"UT home football games are the biggest sporting event in northwest Ohio, so we take it very seriously. We have a comprehensive security plan so we look at all details. No stone is left unturned and with this being homecoming we will be geared up for it," explained Newton.

It's all hands on deck, from the the Parade route, parking lots and stadium. University Police are teamed up with members of Toledo police and a security company.

Security briefings have been ongoing to ensure everyone knows their jobs and that on game day, besides officers being on ground, officers will also rely on views form security cameras to monitor the crowd.

Newton adds that they can't do their job without those who plan to attend and that if they see something suspicious, they are urged to call 9-1-1.

