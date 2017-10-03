Dry Stretch may end Wednesday

There has been very little to no rain for around 2 weeks. That may be about to change with a chance of rain from Wednesday through Saturday. The best chances of rain this week will come on Friday and Saturday.

A few scattered showers are likely Wednesday and may begin as early as mid-morning.

You may need the umbrella at lunch time. There is a chance of light showers in Toledo.

Scattered showers will become more likely through the afternoon, especially along and south of route 6.

Temperatures will remain much warmer than normal through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend: outdoor plans for Sunday look much better than Saturday.

Robert Shiels WTOL