Middle school students check out manufacturing jobs at Cooper Tire

Middle school students in Findlay got a hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry Tuesday.

The Manufacturing Day event sponsored by Cooper Tire in Findlay invites area 8th grade students to learn about industrial careers.

Every step of the factory floor process is recreated for the students to walk through from raw material procurement to final inspection. There were also activities to help the students see some of the processes first hand.

Students received lessons from employees on the Cooper Tire Dream team.

In all, 11 school districts will stop by over the next week to instill a seed of curiosity in a career path that many students may not have considered.

"People say, 'Why don't you talk to the high school students? They're going to be interested in those careers right away.' But, we think it's more important to start at 8th grade because that's when students start to form their opinions about what they want to do and where they want to go," Cathy Huffman, Cooper Tire Community Relations Manager, explained. And we want to get them here early to show them the opportunities that are available."

This is the third year Cooper Tire has celebrated Manufacturing Day. If you missed out or would like more information, you can visit their website.

