Local emergency medicine professionals honored, reflect on mass shooting in Las Vegas

There's no doubt that the first responders in Las Vegas saved lives.

Here in Toledo, three emergency medicine professionals were honored at the University of Toledo Health Science Campus for what they've done to serve others and save lives Tuesday morning.

Dr. Todd Brookens, Heidi Hess and Marja Dooner were honored at the Medicine Wall of Honor:

Marja Dooner has spent her professional career as a nurse in and director of emergency services at both Mercy St. Vincent and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

As she reflected on her role in emergency medicine, she stressed the importance of mentoring young leaders in emergency medicine.

She said in the midst of the horrific tragedy in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night where a lone gunman opened fire on an outdoor country concert killing 59 and injuring more than 500, she saw the life-saving work of the EMS and first responders.

"We have to constantly train. We have to train for the worst. We have to deliver the best. And in my heart I believe this is what we do in emergency world. As was seen in Las Vegas the emergency workers were the ones who really saved lives," said Dooner.

She said today, emergency medicine professionals have to train for not just one, two or several victims, but dozens or even hundreds just as they did Las Vegas.

Dooner also said she's grateful to be honored but in emergency medicine, it's a team effort to keep people a live

