Local emergency medicine professionals honored, reflect on mass shooting in Las Vegas

Tuesday will bring another pleasant day.
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Residents in Bowling Green have a big decision to make in November regarding a ballot issue to build a new school building and renovate the high school.
We've seen it following other mass shootings in our country; people rushing to the gun store to buy protection, out of fear they may not be able to if lawmakers pass stricter gun control measures.
Middle school students in Findlay got a hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry Tuesday.
Students at Scott High School were studying the algal bloom in the Maumee River from their desks over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, however, they made it out to Swan Creek to do studying in the field.
Three local people who've dedicated their lives to saving others were honored Tuesday at the Emergency Medicine Wall of Honor:
