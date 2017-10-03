TPD investigating "party drug" laced with meth

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.

While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.

Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.

Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.

Toledo police are seeing an alarming trend with an illegal drug being sold on Toledo streets.

Toledo police are seeing an alarming trend with an illegal drug being sold on Toledo streets.

Toledo police are seeing an alarming trend with an illegal drug being sold on Toledo streets.

Police say it is a blue triangular tablet. It is sold as Molly or ecstasy, a drug young people seek out during parties.

The drug is dangerous in of itself, but detectives found a batch that is laced with methamphetamine.

"Obviously Molly and ecstasy are illegal, but considered party pills. But for someone to think they are getting that and then they are getting meth is completely different the behavior," said Sgt. Kevan Toney of TPD. "It is different how you respond to that and it's highly addictive."

Detectives are following this batch of drugs, but they are unsure how much there are and how long they have been on the streets.

Police did not comment where the drugs are being sold due to the ongoing investigation. However, they encourage anyone who sees these types of drugs to simply not engage.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.