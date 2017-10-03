One driver is dead after two-car crash in Perrysburg Township

One person is dead after a two-car crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Perrysburg Township on SR 65 near White Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Robert L. Simpson, 80, of Perrysburg was driving eastbound on SR 65.

That's when witnesses said that Simpson's car gradually went off the north side of the roadway before it came back to onto SR 65.

Theodore J. Kotora, 45, of Perrysburg, tried to avoid Simpson when both of their cars collided in the westbound lane of SR 65.

Simpson's car went off the south side of the road and struck a utility pole. Kotora's car stopped on the north side of the road.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash as it remains under investigation.

