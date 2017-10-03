Speeding violation turns into heroin bust worth over $6K - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Speeding violation turns into heroin bust worth over $6K

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Left: Angel Garay, Right: Larry Sanders) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Left: Angel Garay, Right: Larry Sanders) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A regular traffic stop turned into a heroin bust for troopers in Wood County late last month.

Troopers pulled over Angel Garay, 57, of Chicago, over for speeding on I-80 on September 27. 

That's when troopers began to search the car due to criminal observation. 

During the search, a WD-40 can with a fake bottom containing 56 grams of heroin worth $6,750, was found. 

Both Garay and his passenger Larry Sanders, 61, of Chicago, were taken to the Wood County Jail.

Both are facing second-degree felonies charges of possession and trafficking heroin.

