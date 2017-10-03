According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo shootout

While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.

Woman assaults two TPD officers during arrest

Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.

Patrons stop man attempting to rob bar with screwdriver

A regular traffic stop turned into a heroin bust worth $6,750 in Wood County late last month.

Speeding violation turns into heroin bust worth over $6K

A regular traffic stop turned into a heroin bust for troopers in Wood County late last month.

Troopers pulled over Angel Garay, 57, of Chicago, over for speeding on I-80 on September 27.

That's when troopers began to search the car due to criminal observation.

During the search, a WD-40 can with a fake bottom containing 56 grams of heroin worth $6,750, was found.

Both Garay and his passenger Larry Sanders, 61, of Chicago, were taken to the Wood County Jail.

Both are facing second-degree felonies charges of possession and trafficking heroin.

