TPS creates safe routes to school to ensure student safety

The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A regular traffic stop turned into a heroin bust worth $6,750 in Wood County late last month.More >>
A regular traffic stop turned into a heroin bust worth $6,750 in Wood County late last month.More >>
Toledo Public Schools is the second largest district in the state to complete safe travel plans.More >>
Toledo Public Schools is the second largest district in the state to complete safe travel plans.More >>
The city of Toledo announced a boil advisory for a block of downtown Toledo.More >>
The city of Toledo announced a boil advisory for a block of downtown Toledo.More >>
Students at Scott High School were studying the algal bloom in the Maumee River from their desks over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, however, they made it out to Swan Creek to do studying in the field.More >>
Students at Scott High School were studying the algal bloom in the Maumee River from their desks over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, however, they made it out to Swan Creek to do studying in the field.More >>