TPS creates safe routes to school to ensure student safety

ODOT has selected the YMCA of Greater Toledo Live Well program and Toledo to make improvements on the way students get to school.

They've come up with the Safe Routes to School program to make sure students are getting to school safely.

The projects and programs that focus on pedestrian and bicycle safety are currently in the works for TPS students.

So far, 28 projects have already been completed which includes new flashing signs at Glendale-Feilbach Elementary School.

A news conference was held there Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm excited about all the work that is being done here. We will continue to improve our health index, continue to improve education, and continue to work as an entity of city to improve the quality of life as a Toledo citizens," said Dr, Romules Durant, TPS's Superintendent.

Toledo Public Schools is the second largest district in the state to complete safe travel plans.

