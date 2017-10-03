Toledo issues boil advisory for block of downtown Toledo

The city of Toledo announced a boil advisory for a block of downtown Toledo.

The advisory effects N. Erie Street between Lafayette St. to Market St.

The city says water service will be temporarily be interrupted in the area due to repairs. Afterward, they will test the system, which is why the city issued the boil advisory.

The advisory will expired Saturday at 5 p.m.

