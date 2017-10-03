TPS students test health of water flowing into Maumee River

Students at Scott High School were studying the algal bloom in the Maumee River from their desks over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, however, they made it out to Swan Creek to do studying in the field.

The students tested the health of the water that ends up in the Maumee River, then out to western Lake Erie Basin.

Specifically, the students the creek's currents to see how fast chemicals moves down the stream. Next, the tested the water itself for nitrates and phosphates that lead to algal blooms.

Teacher Jahnine Blosser says she is happy the program is back in the school after a two-year hiatus.

"I brought in a milk jug full of the algae that was in the Maumee that I had picked up at Middle Grounds Park," Blosser said. "That just really sparked everybody talking about, 'Oh my gosh! What are we going to be able to do once we got down here?'"

The students did not find any unusual algae in Swan Creek so they were able to get in the water and test it.

Scott is not the only school participating. All TPS schools are doing similar programs.

Their test results will be presented in November.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.