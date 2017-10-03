Enjoy Halloween activities, trick-or-treating at the Toledo Zoo

October is here, which means Halloween is near. The Toledo Zoo is inviting you and your family to spend Halloween with them with tons of fun activities.

Little Boo at the Zoo begins on October 19. The two-day event is designed with toddlers and pre-school-aged children in mind.

During Little Boo at the Zoo, children can dress up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the zoo. Children can also enjoy crafts, puppet shows, and games.

The Zoo is also offering free photo opportunities with princesses and other beloved childhood characters.

Little Boo at the Zoo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 19 and 20.

The Zoo also offers their Pumpkin Path event on October 21 and 22.

In addition to trick-or-treating on those days, kids can enjoy pumpkin carving demonstrations, bounce houses and magic shows.

This event also offers free photo opportunities with popular Star Wars characters.

The Pumpkin Path runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

For Zoo members, one-day admission tickets to either of these events are $7 for children who want to participate in the trick-or-treating. Those not participating in the trick-or-treating are covered under the membership and receive free admission.

Tickets for non-members are $16 for adults and children and $13 for seniors.

For more information, visit here.

