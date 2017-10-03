Go on a virtual ride-along with TPD

If you have ever wanted to ride-along with a police officer, now is your chance to weigh in.

The Toledo Police Department put up a poll on Twitter, asking what the public would think about going on a virtual ride-along with police officers.

Can't ride-along w/ #toledopolice? #tweetalong. TPD is considering conducting a virtual ride-along. What do you think? Answer Y or N. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) October 3, 2017

The "ride-along" could give you an inside look at what officers do on a daily basis, without leaving the comfort of your home.

The poll will be up for the next four hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.