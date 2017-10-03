Go on a virtual ride-along with TPD

The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Tuesday will bring another pleasant day.More >>
Tuesday will bring another pleasant day.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Students at Scott High School were studying the algal bloom in the Maumee River from their desks over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, however, they made it out to Swan Creek to do studying in the field.More >>
Students at Scott High School were studying the algal bloom in the Maumee River from their desks over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, however, they made it out to Swan Creek to do studying in the field.More >>
October is here, which means Halloween is near. The Toledo Zoo is inviting you and your family to spend Halloween with them with tons of fun activities.More >>
October is here, which means Halloween is near. The Toledo Zoo is inviting you and your family to spend Halloween with them with tons of fun activities.More >>
If you have ever wanted to ride-along with a police officer, now is your chance to weigh in.More >>
If you have ever wanted to ride-along with a police officer, now is your chance to weigh in.More >>
Don Michel founded the forty-fourth Ronald McDonald House in Toledo. Michel was also involved with the LPGA Marathon Classic, with help from his friend Jamie Farr.More >>
Don Michel founded the forty-fourth Ronald McDonald House in Toledo. Michel was also involved with the LPGA Marathon Classic, with help from his friend Jamie Farr.More >>
The man will serve five years in prison for escaping the jail through an unlocked door.More >>
The man will serve five years in prison for escaping the jail through an unlocked door.More >>