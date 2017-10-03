Go on a virtual ride-along with TPD - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Go on a virtual ride-along with TPD

TOLEDO, OH

If you have ever wanted to ride-along with a police officer, now is your chance to weigh in.

The Toledo Police Department put up a poll on Twitter, asking what the public would think about going on a virtual ride-along with police officers.

The "ride-along" could give you an inside look at what officers do on a daily basis, without leaving the comfort of your home. 

The poll will be up for the next four hours.

