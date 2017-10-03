Founder of Toledo Ronald McDonald House remembered for his legacy

The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Tuesday will bring another pleasant day.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The man will serve five years in prison for escaping the jail through an unlocked door.More >>
Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The man molested seven children between 2002 and 2016 and threatened them not to tell the police.More >>
The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a blood drive on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
