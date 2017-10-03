Founder of Toledo Ronald McDonald House remembered for his legacy

As Mancy's Ideal restaurant pre-opening party Tuesday night benefits the Ronald McDonald House, the founder of Toledo's facility is remembered for his lasting and loving legacy.

Don Michel founded the forty-fourth Ronald McDonald House in Toledo. The house helps about 1,000 families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan who have a sick child in a local hospital.

Michel was also involved with the LPGA Marathon Classic, with help from his friend Jamie Farr.

Those at the Ronald McDonald House said Michel has done great things for the city of Toledo.

"The impact he had on the Ronald McDonald House is just a piece of Don and a piece of his legacy and a part of what his family is a part of, so certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We're very humbled by all that he has continued to do for us over the years," said Chad Bringman, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

Those at the house say they will not only feel a void in the workplace, but that Michel will be missed on a personal level.

Michel passed away on Thursday at the age of 83.

