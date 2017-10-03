Man who escaped from Sandusky Co. jail gets prison time

A man who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail will serve five years of prison time.

Jordan Chapman pleaded guilty to several charges, including escape, on Monday.

Chapman and another inmate escaped the jail through an unlocked door near the recreation area.

The two were captured a few days later by US Marshals in Toledo.

Five other people are also facing charges in this case.

