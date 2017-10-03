Patrons stop man attempting to rob bar with screwdriver

Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.More >>
Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.More >>
While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.More >>
While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.More >>
According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.More >>
According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.More >>
A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.More >>
Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Tuesday will bring another pleasant day.More >>
Tuesday will bring another pleasant day.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Don Michel founded the forty-fourth Ronald McDonald House in Toledo. Michel was also involved with the LPGA Marathon Classic, with help from his friend Jamie Farr.More >>
Don Michel founded the forty-fourth Ronald McDonald House in Toledo. Michel was also involved with the LPGA Marathon Classic, with help from his friend Jamie Farr.More >>
The man will serve five years in prison for escaping the jail through an unlocked door.More >>
The man will serve five years in prison for escaping the jail through an unlocked door.More >>
Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.More >>
Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The man molested seven children between 2002 and 2016 and threatened them not to tell the police.More >>
The man molested seven children between 2002 and 2016 and threatened them not to tell the police.More >>