Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears in court

A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.

Violence becoming common reality on central Toledo street

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo shootout

While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.

Woman assaults two TPD officers during arrest

Police say the man entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money when bar goers intervened.

Patrons stop man attempting to rob bar with screwdriver

A man is behind bars after attempting to rob a Toledo bar with a screwdriver Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Last Chance Saloon on Oak Street around 1 a.m.

Police say Ajuanito Delagraza entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money.

Police say several patrons of the bar then intervened, and Delagraza tried to flee the scene.

Police say the bar-goers detained Delagraza until police arrived.

Delagraza was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

