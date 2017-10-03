Patrons stop man attempting to rob bar with screwdriver - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Patrons stop man attempting to rob bar with screwdriver

A man is behind bars after attempting to rob a Toledo bar with a screwdriver Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Last Chance Saloon on Oak Street around 1 a.m. 

Police say Ajuanito Delagraza entered the bar with a screwdriver and demanded money. 

Police say several patrons of the bar then intervened, and Delagraza tried to flee the scene. 

Police say the bar-goers detained Delagraza until police arrived.

Delagraza was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

