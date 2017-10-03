Perrysburg man sentenced to life in prison for molesting children

A local man convicted of sexually assaulting several children is sentenced to life in prison.

Perrysburg resident Earl Weidner molested seven children in Wood and Ottawa counties between 2002 and 2016, and threatened them not to tell the police.

Weidner pleaded guilty to rape and gross sexual imposition.

He will be eligible for parole in 36 years.

