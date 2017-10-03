Islamic Center of Greater Toledo to host blood drive for Vegas shooting victims

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a blood drive to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The shooting has claimed the lives of 59 people so far and injured scores of others.

"We at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo send our sincere thoughts of great sorrow and sadness to the families and friends of the victims of the dreadful massacre in Las Vegas. We stand in solidarity with the rest of America in offering our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the people who were affected by this senseless attack. May God bless all those suffering the consequences of this horrific tragedy," the Islamic Center said in a statement.

Officials say blood is desperately needed during this time of crisis.

The blood drive will be held at the Islamic Center on October 8 from 10 a.. to 3 p.m.

The public is invited to participate.

