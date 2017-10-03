Islamic Center of Greater Toledo to host blood drive for Vegas shooting victims

Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor has pulled a $20,000 television ad from an upcoming NFL broadcast over protests by players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor has pulled a $20,000 television ad from an upcoming NFL broadcast over protests by players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a blood drive on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a blood drive on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
“We haven’t opened a restaurant since 2005 and we always team up with a charity, not only to benefit the charity but to help our staff to get tuned up for the grand opening.”More >>
“We haven’t opened a restaurant since 2005 and we always team up with a charity, not only to benefit the charity but to help our staff to get tuned up for the grand opening.”More >>
Police say a dump truck and SUV crashed into each other head-on.More >>
Police say a dump truck and SUV crashed into each other head-on.More >>
Crews say there were several small fires in the home that were quickly put out.More >>
Crews say there were several small fires in the home that were quickly put out.More >>