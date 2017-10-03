Mancy's Ideal to open in Toledo, benefit Ronald McDonald House for debut

Mancy’s Ideal, the Mancy family’s newest restaurant, is set to open in Toledo at the end of the week



This is the fifth restaurant the long-standing Toledo family has opened in the Glass City area.

Their first restaurant opening in 1921, called the “The Ideal” located at 953 Phillips Avenue, where “Mancy’s” or more commonly known as “Mancy’s Steakhouse” stands today.

In August 1973, “Mancy’s Ideal” burnt to the ground. When they reopened in April 1974, they changed the name to “Mancy’s”.



“When we think about Gus Mancy and Nick Graham, they dreamed to come to America to build a restaurant. My grandfather worked in factories for several years to save money to be able to open up a restaurant,” co-owner Gus Mancy said about his grandfather he was named after and who hailed from Greece.



Mancy said they wanted to bring a lot of the old elements from the original restaurants to this one.

The white counter tops and the stainless-steel cabinets are indicative of what the first restaurant looked like and what is represented in the photographs adorning the walls of the new restaurant.



The menu will also reflect what the original restaurant embodied, such as: the glorified double cheeseburger, fried chicken, veal cutlet and the ideal steak sandwich.



“We’re going to provide chef-driven food from scratch that is going to offer excellent value to our guests,” Mancy said.

Rob Campbell, the executive chef believes the “Conquilles Saint Jacques” and “the veal cutlet will be the crowd favorites on the menu.



“It’s very exciting to help build this new concept with the Mancy family,” Campbell said. He has spent seven years at Mancy’s Blue Water Grill as the executive chef and is now opening the new restaurant as that same title.

Everything on the menu is priced between $8 to $24.

The restaurant is kicking off their debut with a pre-opening event Tuesday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.



“We haven’t opened a restaurant since 2005 and we always team up with a charity, not only to benefit the charity but to help our staff to get tuned up for the grand opening,” said Mancy.



“Mancy’s has always been supportive of not only our organization but of other community organizations, so when they offered this opportunity to us we were grateful and certainly knew our supporters would be happy to take part in tonight’s event,” said Chad Bringman, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.

On a typical year the organization serves about 1,000 families in not only northwest Ohio but in southeast Michigan as well.



“New parents that are probably going through the worst days of their lives with a sick child, they’re worried about medical and the medical outcomes. Eventually they stumble upon the thought of where are we going to stay and how are we going to provide support to our child and that’s when they come to us,” Bringman said.



The local house in Toledo opened its doors in 1982 shortly after the first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia in 1974.



“Once people come in through the doors at the Ronald McDonald House, we know our most important job is to make them feel at home. We are more than just a place for them to sleep. We are their home away from home. Many times, those families are with us for many days or months at a time, so it’s important that they feel at home,” Bringman said.

The pre-opening event for Mancy's is sold out, but you can still donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio here.

